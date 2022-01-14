'Figment' popcorn bucket draws insane crowds at 2022 EPCOT Festival of the Arts

Crowds lined up for Figment popcorn bucket on the opening day of the EPCOT International Festival of the Arts.

It was a reported seven-hour wait for the collectible item that came with fruit-flavored popcorn.

Collectible Figment popcorn bucket at the 2022 EPCOT Festival of the Arts. [Courtesy: Disney]

Running from Jan. 14 through Feb. 21, 2022 – right in the midst of the 18-month-long Walt Disney World Resort 50th Anniversary Celebration – the Festival will showcase visual, culinary, and performing arts from across the globe. This year, the chefs and mixologists have crafted items that aren’t just delicious, but truly works of art.

Pop Eats! (Near Port of Entry)

Food Items:

Tomato Soup with Grilled Cheese

Tomato Soup with Bacon, Apple, and Brie Grilled Cheese (New)

Almond Frangipane Cake layered with raspberry jam and Belgian chocolate

Pop’t Art: Modern-designed sugar cookie with chocolate-hazelnut filling

Figment Premium Popcorn Bucket with Rainbow Popcorn (Limit 2 per guest) (New)

Beverages:

Hazy IPA

Tomato Soup Can Bloody Mary

The Deconstructed Dish (Near Port of Entry)

Food Items:

Deconstructed BLT: Crispy pork belly, soft-poached egg, brioche, watercress espuma, and tomato jam

Deconstructed French Onion Soup: Beef broth ravioli, Gruyère espuma, onion bread pudding, and onion textures (New)

Deconstructed Key Lime Pie: Flexible Key lime curd, "Key lime" mousse, graham cracker cake, and meringues (Wonderful Walk of Colorful Cuisine – Green) (New)

Beverages:

Deconstructed Apple Pie à la Mode: Apple-cinnamon gelato, cinnamon apple cider, apple pie filling, and streusel (non-alcoholic) (New)

Brown Ale

Deco Delights (Near Port of Entry)

Food Items:

Dulce Chocolate Mousse with chocolate crémeux and dark chocolate truffle (New)

Decadent Valrhona Chocolate with dark chocolate mousse, chocolate brownie, and cassis mousse (New)

Orange Mousse with lemon cake and raspberry meringues (New)

Beverages:

Strawberry Blonde Nitro

Vanilla Porter

Milk Stout

Neapolitan Beer Flight

The Craftsman’s Courtyard (near Disney Traders) (New)

Food Items:

Cast Iron-roasted P.E.I. Mussels with Sautéed Tomatoes, Garlic, and Fresh Herbs (New)

Cast Iron-seared Steelhead Trout with parsley salad, grape tomatoes, Kalamata olives, capers, and lemon aïoli (New)

Beverages:

Wheat Beer

Chardonnay

Rosé

Cabernet Sauvignon

Wine Flight

Refreshment Outpost

Food Items:

Plant-based Bratwurst with spicy turmeric aïoli, coffee barbecue jackfruit, and slaw (Plant-based)

Artist Palette Jumbo Chocolate Chip Cookie

Beverages:

Blue Raspberry Blonde Ale

Nairobi Coffee Dark Beer

Brown Ale

Pastoral Palate (Germany)

Food Items:

Red Wine-braised Beef Short Rib with parsnip purée, broccolini, baby tomatoes, and aged balsamic

Wild Boar Cassoulet with duck confit, ham hock, and wild boar sausage (New)

Opera Cake: Almond joconde, coffee buttercream, and chocolate ganache

Beverages:

Rosé Hard Cider

Rosé Blonde Ale

Frozen Rosé

A Play on Rosé Flight

Old Vine Rosé

The Artist’s Table (America)

Food Items:

Beef Wellington: Mushroom duxelle, prosciutto, and puff pastry with red wine demi-glace and baby vegetables

Pan-seared Scallops with vanilla-butternut squash purée, brown butter cauliflower purée, and lime foam (Wonderful Walk of Colorful Cuisine – Orange)

Pistachio Cake with cherry mousse and morello cherries

Beverages:

Sipping Chocolate Flight: White, milk, and dark chocolate (non-alcoholic)

White Ale

Amber Ale

Brown Ale

Pinot Noir

Symphony in Chocolate Flight: Cream liqueurs paired with Sipping Chocolates

Beer Flight

Tangierine Café: Flavors of the Medina (Morocco)

Food Items:

Carrots Three Ways: Berbere-spiced grilled carrots, pickled carrots, and carrot ginger purée (Plant-based) (New)

House-made Crispy Almond Phyllo Pockets with white chocolate pomegranate and milk chocolate orange (New)

Beverages:

Chai Tea Mint Mimosa: Twinings of London Chai Tea with Key lime sparkling wine and mint

Sangria Hard Cider

Chai Hard Cider

Berry Hard Cider

Cider Flight

Vibrante & Vívido: Encanto Cocina (Between Morocco & France)

Food Items:

House-made Chorizo and Potato Empanada with turmeric aïoli and annatto aïoli (Wonderful Walk of Colorful Cuisine – Yellow) (New)

Spicy Ajiaco Soup with guajillo and árbol chili-spiced chicken, potato, avocado, corn, and crème fraîche (Gluten/Wheat Friendly) (New)

Passion Fruit Mousse with Dragon Fruit Jam (Gluten/Wheat Friendly)

Beverages:

Coconut and Passion Fruit Smoothie (non-alcoholic)

Frozen Piña Colada

Passion Fruit Daiquiri

Refreshment Port (Near Canada)

Food Items:

Gnocchi Poutine with red wine-braised beef, cheese curds, basil, and burrata (New)

Artist Palette Jumbo Chocolate Chip Cookie

Beverages:

Blood Orange Cosmo: Vodka with blood orange, cranberry, and lime (New)

Hard Cider

Gourmet Landscapes (Canada)

Food Items:

Blood Orange-braised Beet Carpaccio with mustard vinaigrette, pickled clamshell mushrooms, golden beets, and crostini (Wonderful Walk of Colorful Cuisine – Red) (Planted-based) (New)

Roasted Bone Marrow with onion marmalade, pickled mushrooms, mache lettuce, and bone marrow snow (New)

Wild Mushroom Risotto, Aged Parmesan, Truffle Shavings, and Zinfandel Reduction

Beverages:

German Lager

Cuvée Sparkling Wine

Merlot

Frozen Rusty Nail Cocktail

The Donut Box

Food Items:

Vanilla Donut with strawberry sugar, strawberry ice cream, fresh strawberries, and strawberry gele (Wonderful Walk of Colorful Cuisine – Pink) (New)

Inside Out Donut: Vanilla donut with Bavarian cream (New)

Chocolate-dipped Donut with black and gold sugar sprinkles and chocolate buttercream ((New)

Beverages:

Rosé

Cold Fashion Coffee Cocktail

L’Art de la Cuisine Française (France)

Food Items:

Crème de Brie en Petit Pain: Warm creamy brie in a house-made bread bowl

Croissant à la Truffe Noire d’Hiver: Black winter truffle croissant served warm

Mousseline de Bisque de Homard Froide, Brioche Feuilletée à l’Aneth: Chilled lobster bisque mousse served with dill brioche (New)

Moelleux aux Noisettes et Chocolats Valrhona: Molten chocolate and hazelnut cake with pure origin Valrhona chocolates

Beverages:

Frozen French Martini: Vodka, black raspberry liqueur, pineapple, orange, and grape juice with lemon-lime foam

French Rosé Sparkling Wine

Cabernet Sauvignon

Sparkling Chardonnay

El Artista Hambriento (Mexico)

Food Items:

Huarache Verde: Cilantro huarache with cochinita pibil, fresh pineapple, and pickled onion (New)

Carne Asada: Seared beef tenderloin, grilled queso fresco, refried beans, scallion, and ranchera salsa (New)

Taco de Chocolate: Chocolate candy shell filled with Mexican chocolate mousse with a touch of chile topped with seasonal fruit (Gluten/Wheat Friendly)

Beverages:

Mexican Craft Beer: Crafted with citrus notes and made with Mexican Caribbean seawater

The Lily: Blanco tequila, violet essence Infusion, rose petal liqueur, cranberry, and lime juice

Smoky Raspberry: Blanco tequila, rosemary-infused mezcal, ginger cordial, lime juice, and rosemary aroma

Goshiki (Japan)

Food Items:

Chicken Kushiage: Breaded and fried chicken with yum yum sauce and vegetables (New)

Sushi Donut: Donut-shaped sushi featuring salmon, tuna, shrimp, cucumber, and sesame seed over a decorated plate of wasabi aïoli, sriracha, and eel sauce

Beverages:

Winter Ale

Sake in a traditional personalized wooden cup

Niseko Flurry: Sake, rum, white cranberry juice, blue curaçao, and lime juice (New)

The Painted Panda (China)

Food Items:

General Tso’s Chicken Shumai

Char Siu Pork Bun

Beverages:

"Panda" Bubble Tea: Classic milk tea with black and white boba (non-alcoholic)

Jasmine Draft Beer

Eastern Dynasty: Vodka, light rum, strawberry syrup, piña colada mix, soda water, and magic boba pearls

Kung Fu Punch: Vodka, triple sec, mango syrup, orange juice, and soda water

Sea Butterfly: Butterfly pea flower-infused cocktail with vodka, light rum, lychee syrup, magic boba pearls

L’Arte di Mangiare (Italy)

Food Items:

Arancini: Fried risotto balls stuffed with braised-beef and served with pomodoro sauce (New)

Ravioli alla Boscaiola: Sweet sausage ravioli, mushrooms, caramelized onions, and creamy Parmesan sauce (New)

Bomboloni: Chocolate-hazelnut Italian doughnut with powdered sugar (New)

Beverages:

Peroni Pilsner

Pinot Grigio

Chianti

Prosecco

Red Sparkling Wine

Moscato

Italian White Sangria with Prosecco

Italian Red Sangria with Cabernet Sauvignon

Italian Margarita with Tequila and Limoncello

Amaretto Bellini: Amaretto, White Peach Purée, and Prosecco

Bergamotto: Rosolio Liqueur, Prosecco, and Olive

Funnel Cake

Cherry Blossom Funnel Cake: Chocolate chip funnel cake topped with cherry ice cream, rainbow whipped cream, chocolate chips, and a maraschino cherry (New)

Joffrey’s Coffee & Tea Company

World Discovery (Near Mission: SPACE) – Mocha Masterpiece Cold Brew: A sweet creamy cold brew topped with whipped cream and chocolate puffs

Canada – Colorful Canvas Cold Brew: A sweet creamy cold brew topped with whipped cream and fruity cereal

World Showcase (Near Disney Traders) – Cinnamon Swirl Cold Brew: A sweet creamy cold brew topped with whipped cream and cinnamon squares

The American Adventure – Rainbow Dreams Cold Brew: A sweet creamy cold crew topped with whipped cream and colorful marshmallow crunch

(Note: All offerings are subject to change.)

