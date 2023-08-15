Massive fire destroys 2 Treasure Island homes, damages nearby condo building: Officials

A massive fire burned through two homes and caused damages to a nearby condo building in Treasure Island Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

Treasure Island Fire Rescue said their firefighters responded to the house fire at 131 95th Avenue, not far from Gulf Boulevard, at around 3:25 p.m. Once they arrived, crews said they found a two-story home fully engulfed in flames that were coming through the roof.

Pictured: Scene of fire reported on 95th Avenue in Treasure Island.

"Given the close quarters, narrow street, and radiant heat from the fire, we did not have the ability to put the fire truck in front of the structure," Treasure Island Fire Chief Trip Barrs said. "Live power lines on two sides of the structure hampered our ability to access fire hydrants for water supply. We used our 500 gallons of tank water on the fire engine to initially knock the fire back and then worked on our water supply, so we could get in and finish the job."

The fire melted plastic on a home across the street and even started a fire at the home next door, according to officials. A view from SkyFOX shows the charred remains of the two structures as fire crews continue to put out the fire.

SkyFOX view: Crews working to extinguish fire that appears to have spread to two structures.

A three-story condo building that was directly behind the two homes did sustain minor damages, first responders said.

No injuries were reported in the fire, and officials said the fire is now under investigation.