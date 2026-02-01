Two Hernando County schools closed on Monday

The Brief Rolling power outages will close two schools in Hernando County on Monday, February 2nd. Duke Energy urges customers to reduce electric usage. The rolling outages come as the state has experienced some of the coldest weather in years.



Hernando County Schools announced Hernando High School and Brooksville Elementary School will be closed tomorrow, Monday, February 2nd, due to rolling power outages. The school district made the announcement Sunday evening. The district said that closures are out of an abundance of caution.

What we know:

All other Hernando County schools will be open. Duke Energy has asked customers to reduce energy usage. The request comes as the state has experienced some of the coldest temperatures in years. "We know power is an essential part of our customers’ everyday lives, and we recognize that reducing electricity usage isn’t an easy ask," said Melissa Seixas, Duke Energy Florida state president. "We appreciate our customers’ cooperation and understanding as we work to continue providing safe, reliable service for our more than 2 million customers during this cold spell."

Tampa cold weather photo gallery

Dukes shared ways customers can lower their energy use:

Reduce your thermostat to the lowest comfortable setting. The closer you match your thermostat to outdoor temperatures, the less energy you use.

Avoid using appliances such as washing machines, dryers and dishwashers between 5 and 9 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 2, 2026.

Turn off any unnecessary devices, unused plug-ins and lights.

Electric vehicle owners: charge midday when demand is lower.