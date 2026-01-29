Expand / Collapse search

LALA restaurant and bar owner accused of having child pornography

Published  January 29, 2026 10:25am EST
St. Petersburg
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - The owner of LALA in St. Petersburg and Tampa has been arrested on child porn charges.

According to the St. Petersburg Police Department, after receiving a tip from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force Program, detectives arrested Lucas Jose Herraiz on 18 counts of possession of child pornography.  

Detectives said they served a search warrant on Herraiz's home and business, seizing two electronic devices from his residence.

Courtesy: Pinellas County Sheriff's Office

Investigators said Herraiz had downloaded multiple videos of child sexual abuse material.

According to business records, Herraiz is the owner of LALA in Tampa and St. Petersburg, a restaurant and bar that also features karaoke rooms.

