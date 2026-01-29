LALA restaurant and bar owner accused of having child pornography

The Brief The owner of LALA in St. Petersburg and Tampa has been arrested on child porn charges, according to documents. Detectives said they served a search warrant on Lucas Jose Herraiz's home and business, seizing two electronic devices from his residence. According to business records, Herraiz is the owner of LALA in Tampa and St. Petersburg, a restaurant and bar that also features karaoke rooms.



The owner of LALA in St. Petersburg and Tampa has been arrested on child porn charges.

What we know:

According to the St. Petersburg Police Department, after receiving a tip from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force Program, detectives arrested Lucas Jose Herraiz on 18 counts of possession of child pornography.

Detectives said they served a search warrant on Herraiz's home and business, seizing two electronic devices from his residence.

Courtesy: Pinellas County Sheriff's Office

Investigators said Herraiz had downloaded multiple videos of child sexual abuse material.

Dig deeper:

According to business records, Herraiz is the owner of LALA in Tampa and St. Petersburg, a restaurant and bar that also features karaoke rooms.