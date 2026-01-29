LALA restaurant and bar owner accused of having child pornography
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - The owner of LALA in St. Petersburg and Tampa has been arrested on child porn charges.
What we know:
According to the St. Petersburg Police Department, after receiving a tip from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force Program, detectives arrested Lucas Jose Herraiz on 18 counts of possession of child pornography.
Detectives said they served a search warrant on Herraiz's home and business, seizing two electronic devices from his residence.
Investigators said Herraiz had downloaded multiple videos of child sexual abuse material.
Dig deeper:
According to business records, Herraiz is the owner of LALA in Tampa and St. Petersburg, a restaurant and bar that also features karaoke rooms.
