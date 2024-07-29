Fire breaks out at Fresh Kitchen restaurant in Tampa

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

Tampa Fire Rescue was battling a fire at a Fresh Kitchen location in Tampa early Monday morning.

Photo courtesy: Tampa Fire Rescue

According to TFR, firefighters responded to a fire at a Fresh Kitchen restaurant on South Howard Avenue.

South Howard is closed in both directions to vehicle and pedestrian traffic between West Southview and Stroud Avenues, according to TFR.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.