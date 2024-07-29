Frist-ever Taylor Swift-themed dinner cruise sets sail from Tampa

We've all heard of themed cruises like a Disney or holiday-themed cruise, but what about a Taylor Swift-themed cruise?

It's now a reality in Tampa. The first of its kind set sail Sunday afternoon from Channelside.

Ainsley Baird and Ellie Thomas have seen the Swift perform live during the Eras Tour in an arena.

"She's funny. I can relate to her, and she has really good songs," Ellie said.

Now they're taking their love for Taylor Swift to the water.

"I love her songs, her enthusiasm, and her dedication to her work," Ainsley said.

The two were one of more than 300 Swifties who set sail Sunday from Channelside aboard Yacht StarShip's first-ever Taylor Swift-themed cruise.

"It's just a great excitement and energy and vibe on Yacht Starship today and everyone is dressed in their costumes. The young, the old, the in-between, the dads, everyone came out and dressed the part so we're really excited," Yacht StarShip's VP of Marketing Jennifer Richardson said.

The two-hour cruise included a dinner buffet along with a dance party, costume contest and friendship bracelet exchange.

"We saw the cruise advertised on social media, and I'm a huge Taylor Swift fan, and so was my daughter," Kate Thomas said. "So, we came to celebrate a birthday and spent some time together. And what better way to do that than to cruise to Taylor Swift?"

The idea came about from Richardson, who says once the tickets went live they quickly sold out, so now she says they're already in the works to plan another cruise set for November 10.

"Each of the dining rooms we incorporated a different album theme to make that really fun. We have a photo booth with props so everyone can remember the special cruise with their Swiftie fans. I think the dance floor, the disco balls, the red carpet, we just really wanted it to be a special Taylor Swift atmosphere," Richardson said.