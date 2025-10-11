Fire breaks out at Lecanto home: CCFR

The Brief A fire broke out at a Lecanto home on Friday night, according to Citrus County Fire Rescue. Nobody was inside at the time of the fire. The estimated damage to the home and the contents inside is $268,000.



A fire broke out at a home in Lecanto on Friday night, according to Citrus County Fire Rescue.

Crews arrived to S Bauer Rd. just after 10 p.m. where they found a two-story log-style home 60% involved with flames coming from multiple sides.

Nobody was inside at the time of the fire.

By the numbers:

The estimated damage to the home and the contents inside is $268,000.

Fire crews were able to get it under control by 10:30 p.m. The scene was clear by 1:54 a.m. on Saturday.

The Florida State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the fire.

