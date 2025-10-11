Expand / Collapse search

Fire breaks out at Lecanto home: CCFR

By
Published  October 11, 2025 5:55pm EDT
Citrus County
The Brief

    • A fire broke out at a Lecanto home on Friday night, according to Citrus County Fire Rescue.
    • Nobody was inside at the time of the fire.
    • The estimated damage to the home and the contents inside is $268,000.

LECANTO, Fla. - A fire broke out at a home in Lecanto on Friday night, according to Citrus County Fire Rescue.

Crews arrived to S Bauer Rd. just after 10 p.m. where they found a two-story log-style home 60% involved with flames coming from multiple sides.

Nobody was inside at the time of the fire.

By the numbers:

The estimated damage to the home and the contents inside is $268,000.

Fire crews were able to get it under control by 10:30 p.m. The scene was clear by 1:54 a.m. on Saturday.

The Florida State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the fire.

The Source: Information for this story was provided by Citrus County Fire Rescue.

Citrus CountyFire