Fire breaks out at Lecanto home: CCFR
LECANTO, Fla. - A fire broke out at a home in Lecanto on Friday night, according to Citrus County Fire Rescue.
Crews arrived to S Bauer Rd. just after 10 p.m. where they found a two-story log-style home 60% involved with flames coming from multiple sides.
Courtesy: Citrus County Fire Rescue
Nobody was inside at the time of the fire.
By the numbers:
The estimated damage to the home and the contents inside is $268,000.
Fire crews were able to get it under control by 10:30 p.m. The scene was clear by 1:54 a.m. on Saturday.
The Florida State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the fire.
The Source: Information for this story was provided by Citrus County Fire Rescue.