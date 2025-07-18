Fire at Clearwater apartment complex forces evacuations

The Brief A late-night fire caused damage to multiple apartments in Clearwater on Thursday, according to city officials. Officials say everyone in the building along Seville Blvd. was evacuated and no injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.



Firefighters in Clearwater battled a fire that officials say forced an entire apartment building to be evacuated late Thursday.

What we know:

Crews responded to the Bayside Arbors of Clearwater Apartments along Seville Blvd. on Thursday night.

Officials say everyone in the building evacuated safely and no injuries were reported, but a couple of units were damaged.

Firefighters in Clearwater battled an apartment fire late Thursday.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire is under investigation.