Fire at Clearwater apartment complex forces evacuations
CLEARWATER, Fla. - Firefighters in Clearwater battled a fire that officials say forced an entire apartment building to be evacuated late Thursday.
What we know:
Crews responded to the Bayside Arbors of Clearwater Apartments along Seville Blvd. on Thursday night.
Officials say everyone in the building evacuated safely and no injuries were reported, but a couple of units were damaged.
What we don't know:
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
The Source: This story was written with information from officials with the City of Clearwater.