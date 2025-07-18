Expand / Collapse search

Fire at Clearwater apartment complex forces evacuations

By
Published  July 18, 2025 6:01am EDT
Clearwater
FOX 13 News

The Brief

    • A late-night fire caused damage to multiple apartments in Clearwater on Thursday, according to city officials.
    • Officials say everyone in the building along Seville Blvd. was evacuated and no injuries were reported.
    • The cause of the fire is under investigation.

CLEARWATER, Fla. - Firefighters in Clearwater battled a fire that officials say forced an entire apartment building to be evacuated late Thursday.

What we know:

Crews responded to the Bayside Arbors of Clearwater Apartments along Seville Blvd. on Thursday night.

Officials say everyone in the building evacuated safely and no injuries were reported, but a couple of units were damaged.

Firefighters in Clearwater battled an apartment fire late Thursday.

Firefighters in Clearwater battled an apartment fire late Thursday.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The Source: This story was written with information from officials with the City of Clearwater.

ClearwaterFire