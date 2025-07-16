Fire damages Brandon home: HCFR

The Brief Fire caused damage to a home off Mary Cat Ct. in Brandon on Tuesday night, according to Hillsborough County Fire Rescue. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.



Crews battled a fire that caused damage to a home in Brandon late Tuesday night, according to Hillsborough County Fire Rescue.

What we know:

HCFR says dispatchers received multiple 911 calls reporting flames coming from the roof of a home off Mary Cay Ct.

Firefighters found heavy flames when they arrived, according to officials, and they worked to contain the damage to 50% of the attic.

Courtesy: Hillsborough County Fire Rescue.

Fire officials say no one was inside the home when crews arrived and no injuries were reported.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire is under investigation.