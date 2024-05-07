PHOTOS: Fire destroys 45-foot sailboat docked behind Apollo Beach home

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Photo Courtesy: Hillsborough County Fire Rescue

Firefighters in Hillsborough County battled a large fire on the water Tuesday after flames spread through a 45-foot sailboat.

Fire rescue officials say crews found the boat fully engulfed after responding just before 5 p.m. off Chipaway Drive in Apollo Beach.

HCFR says it took crews about an hour to put out the fire, with firefighters attacking it both on the dock and from the water.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

