Fire destroys Brooksville home, investigation underway: HCFR

The Brief A fire destroyed a Brooksville home on Saturday afternoon, according to Hernando County Fire Rescue. The flames caused portions of the roof and second story to collapse. Nobody was home at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported, HCFR says.



A fire at a Brooksville home caused portions of the roof and second story to collapse on Saturday afternoon, according to Hernando County Fire Rescue.

Fire crews responded to the 4200 block of Bessemer Rd. where they said heavy flames were coming from the two-story home.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

Nobody was home at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported, HCFR says.

With no fire hydrants nearby, two tankers were forced to go over five miles to the nearest hydrant.

READ: Semi-truck driver arrested after illegal U-turn kills 3 people on Florida Turnpike: FLHSMV

In total, 30 firefighters were needed to get the fire under control.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

What's next:

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

CLICK HERE:>>> Follow FOX 13 on YouTube