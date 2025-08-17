Semi-truck driver arrested after illegal U-turn kills 3 people on Florida Turnpike: FLHSMV

The Brief A semi-truck driver has been arrested after an illegal U-turn that killed three people on the Florida Turnpike, according to the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles. Investigators say Harjinger Singh tried making an illegal U-turn, causing a minivan to collide with the side of his commercial semi-truck. An investigation revealed that Singh had been living illegally in the U.S. since 2018.



A semi-truck driver has been arrested for vehicular homicide after the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles says he made a reckless maneuver which turned deadly on the Florida Turnpike in St. Lucie County on Tuesday.

Harjinger Singh was taken into custody after investigators say he tried making an illegal U-turn, causing a minivan to collide with the side of his commercial semi-truck.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Courtesy: St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office.

All three people inside the Chrysler minivan were killed in the crash.

An investigation revealed that Singh had been living illegally in the U.S. since 2018.

FLHSMV says that he had a Commercial Driver's License in the state of California after crossing the Mexico border illegally.

Executive Director Dave Kerner released the following statement after the arrest was made.

"The actions taken by the Defendant while operating a commercial tractor-trailer are both shocking and criminal", said Kerner. "Three people lost their lives as a result of his recklessness, and countless friends and family members will experience the pain of their loss forever. Harjinder Singh is in custody on state vehicular homicide charges and immigration violations. He will no longer be able to damage and destroy the lives of Floridians and visitors. At the conclusion of his state charges, he will be deported. The Florida Highway Patrol remains committed to enforcing both state and federal law to ensure that people that are a danger to others face justice behind bars."

