Fire destroys Inverness RV after mechanical failure in engine: CCFR
TAMPA - An Inverness RV was destroyed after Citrus County Fire Rescue says a mechanical failure in the engine compartment sparked a fire on Friday afternoon.
Courtesy: Citrus County Fire Rescue.
When crews arrived, they began a defensive operation to contain the fire that had spread to the entire 2005 Tiffin Allegro Bay RV.
Courtesy: Citrus County Fire Rescue.
No injuries were reported, but the RV has been deemed a total loss.
The loss of property and contents is valued at about $32,500.
What they're saying:
Citrus County Fire Rescue provided the following statement about fire safety:
"Vehicle fires can spread quickly, especially in RVs and larger vehicles. Always carry a fire extinguisher rated for Class A, B, and C fires, perform regular maintenance, and never attempt to fight a fire that is spreading rapidly—call 911 immediately."
Fire crews were able to clear the scene in under an hour.
The Source: Information for this story was provided by Citrus County Fire Rescue.