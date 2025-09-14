Fire destroys Inverness RV after mechanical failure in engine: CCFR

The Brief A fire destroyed an RV in Inverness on Friday afternoon after Citrus County Fire Rescue says there was a mechanical failure in the engine compartment. No injuries were reported, but the RV has been deemed a total loss. The loss of property and contents is valued at about $32,500.



An Inverness RV was destroyed after Citrus County Fire Rescue says a mechanical failure in the engine compartment sparked a fire on Friday afternoon.

Courtesy: Citrus County Fire Rescue.

When crews arrived, they began a defensive operation to contain the fire that had spread to the entire 2005 Tiffin Allegro Bay RV.

Courtesy: Citrus County Fire Rescue.

No injuries were reported, but the RV has been deemed a total loss.

The loss of property and contents is valued at about $32,500.

What they're saying:

Citrus County Fire Rescue provided the following statement about fire safety:

"Vehicle fires can spread quickly, especially in RVs and larger vehicles. Always carry a fire extinguisher rated for Class A, B, and C fires, perform regular maintenance, and never attempt to fight a fire that is spreading rapidly—call 911 immediately."

Fire crews were able to clear the scene in under an hour.

