Fire erupts at commercial property in Hillsborough County, shuts down part of South 50th Street: HCFR
PALM RIVER-CLAIR MEL, Fla. - Hillsborough County Fire Rescue crews battled a fire after a commercial property burst into flames in the Palm River-Clair Mel area on Thursday afternoon.
Fire at commercial property
What we know:
According to HCFR, emergency dispatchers began receiving multiple 911 calls shortly after 2:30 p.m., reporting a large fire at 4106 S. 50th St.
Aggressive fire attack
Dig deeper:
Firefighters were able to extinguish the heavy fire conditions at the commercial property in less than one hour.
Courtesy: Hillsborough County Fire Rescue
No civilians or firefighters were injured during the incident.
Road closures
Why you should care:
As firefighters continue overhaul operations at the scene, South 50th Street remains closed in both directions between Raleigh Street and Port Sutton Road, according to HCFR.
Officials are asking motorists to avoid the area and use alternate routes until the roadway reopens.
Cause under investigation
What we don't know:
The cause of the fire has not yet been determined. Investigators are working to determine what sparked the blaze.
The Source: Information for this story was provided by Hillsborough County Fire Rescue.