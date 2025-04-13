Fire impacts garage at Tampa home on Saturday morning, HCFR investigating cause

The Brief Flames were seen coming out of a garage at a Tampa home before HCFR crews were able to contain it on Saturday morning. HCFR says they were able to contain the fire within 30 minutes, preventing it from spreading to the rest of the house. No injuries were reported.



A fire broke out on Sunday morning at a two-story house on Cobblestone Drive in Tampa, according to Hillsborough County Fire Rescue.

When fire crews arrived, flames were coming from the garage and smoke was visible throughout the house.

Courtesy: Hillsborough County Fire Rescue.

HCFR says they were able to contain the fire within 30 minutes, preventing it from spreading to the rest of the house.

No injuries to people inside the home or to firefighters were reported.

What's next:

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The Source: Information for this story was provided by Hillsborough County Fire Rescue.

