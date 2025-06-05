Expand / Collapse search

Fire rips through waterside home in New Port Richey

Published  June 5, 2025 4:35pm EDT
Pasco County
The Brief

    • Firefighters responded to a two-alarm house fire in New Port Richey on Thursday afternoon.
    • Aerial views of the home show extensive damage.
    • No injuries have been reported.

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. - A fire ripped through a home in New Port Richey on Thursday afternoon.

Pasco County Fire Rescue said they responded to the two-alarm fire in the 5000 block of West Shore Drive.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

Aerial views of the home show extensive damage.

Information for this story came from Pasco County Fire Rescue.

