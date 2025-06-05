Fire rips through waterside home in New Port Richey
NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. - A fire ripped through a home in New Port Richey on Thursday afternoon.
Pasco County Fire Rescue said they responded to the two-alarm fire in the 5000 block of West Shore Drive.
No injuries have been reported at this time.
Image 1 of 5
▼
Aerial views of the home show extensive damage.
Check back for updates on this developing story.
The Source: Information for this story came from Pasco County Fire Rescue.
STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA:
- Download the FOX Local app for your smart TV
- Download FOX Local mobile app: Apple | Android
- Download the FOX 13 News app for breaking news alerts, latest headlines
- Download the SkyTower Radar app
- Sign up for FOX 13’s daily newsletter
- Follow FOX 13 on YouTube