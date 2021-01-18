Fired Florida DOH analyst Rebekah Jones booked into jail, court records show

Rebekah Jones, the former COVID-19 data analyst for the Florida Department of Health, was booked into a county jail Sunday after saying she would turn herself in. She is scheduled to make a court appearance Monday morning.

A warrant was issued for Jones’ arrest on Friday and according to the Leon County Clerk of Court’s website, she was booked Sunday. She is scheduled for a first appearance at 11 a.m.

Jones drew national attention because she said Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration manipulated data about the COVID-19 pandemic. She was fired last year and set up a competing COVID-19 online dashboard to display data about the virus.

The FDLE conducted the search at Jones’ house on Dec. 7 after an investigation allegedly linked her home address to a Nov. 10 message sent on an internal Department of Health multi-user account.

Advertisement

PREVIOUS: Former Florida COVID-19 data architect says state police seized computers, pointed guns at children

The message from an unidentified sender said, "It’s time to speak up before another 17,000 people are dead. You know this is wrong. You don’t have to be part of this. Be a hero. Speak out before it’s too late."

Jones denies writing the message.

The complaint,

LINK: Read the complaint filed against Jones and her arrest warrant here

She tweeted on Saturday that the raid was based on a lie and FDLE found no evidence of the message sent to DOH staff on her computer. However, she added that police found documents she received/ downloaded from sources in the state or something of that nature. She said it is not clear at this point what they’re saying she had that she shouldn’t have had, but she says an agent said it has nothing to do with the subject of the warrant.

She added that the agent told her attorney that there would only be one charge. Jones said the agent also told her attorney that speaking out or going to the media could result in additional charges.

Jones went on to say that a potential condition of her release may be no access to computers, the Internet or electronic devices.

On December 20, Jones filed a lawsuit naming as defendants FDLE Commissioner Rick Swearingen, Agent Noel Pratts and an unidentified agent listed as John Doe. The lawsuit alleges that a search warrant used to enter her home "was obtained in bad faith and with no legitimate object or purpose."

PREVIOUS: Former Florida COVID-19 data analyst Rebekah Jones sues FDLE over search warrant at her home

Three days after the lawsuit was filed, Jones’ attorneys filed a motion seeking to force the FDLE to return all property seized "and to erase or otherwise destroy any copies already made." As in the underlying lawsuit, Jones’ attorneys contended in the motion that she was not responsible for the Nov. 10 message on the Department of Health account.

Jones ended her series of tweets Saturday by saying that saying goodbye to her family is one of the hardest things she’s ever had to do in her life.