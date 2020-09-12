Firefighters: 1 dead in Wesley Chapel mobile home fire

One person is dead following a fire at a mobile home in Wesley Chapel, according to Pasco County Fire Rescue.

It happened around 6:10 a.m. Saturday in the 4000 block of Lado Dr. inside the Beginning Point RV Park.

According to firefighters, two people at the single-wide mobile home when the fire started. One of the occupants was able to escape and one was found by firefighters during search efforts and pronounced dead on the scene.

Investigators from the Pasco County Fire Marshall's Office, the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office, and the Bureau of Fire and Arson Investigation are on the scene investigating the cause of the fire.

