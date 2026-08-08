Bullard Family Foundation hosts ninth annual Back-to-School Bash

The Brief The Bullard Family Foundation hosted its ninth annual Back to School Bash at Raymond James Stadium to help thousands of local families prepare for the upcoming school year. Organizers gave away thousands of backpacks packed with school supplies, alongside free haircuts, food and connections to essential community resources. On-site medical partners provided free vision, dental and health services, including mandatory sports EKGs required for high school athletes under Florida law.



The Bullard Family Foundation’s ninth annual Back to School Bash took over Raymond James Stadium, offering thousands of families free backpacks, health services and school supplies ahead of the new academic year.

Tampa community event

What we know:

Thousands of families gathered at Raymond James Stadium as the Bullard Family Foundation launched its ninth annual Back to School Bash. Event organizers prepared thousands of backpacks filled with essential school supplies to hand out to local students preparing for the 2026-2027 academic year.

The community gathering focused on easing financial burdens for families while helping students prepare for the classroom. Beyond physical supplies, attendees received free food, haircuts and health services.

Student health services

What we know:

Medical professionals and volunteers set up onsite operations to deliver free dental, vision and physical health exams to attending children. Executive Director John McCarthy of TeamSmile said 192 volunteers registered for the dental area, including about 20 dentists, 20 hygienists and 20 dental assistants performing full dental work.

Doctors also provided electrocardiograms to middle and high school students on site. AdventHealth Pediatrician Dr. Rosa Taveras explained that Florida's second chance law mandates an EKG within the past two years for high schoolers starting sports to prevent sudden cardiac events.

Community foundation leadership

What they're saying:

Foundation creator Thaddeus Bullard shared that his personal background inspired the initiative. "I started it because I was one of the families that would be in this line with my mom," Bullard said. "Born to a single mother at 12 years old, had four boys trying to make ends meet, working two jobs and those ends never met".

Hillsborough County Public Schools Superintendent Van Ayres noted the event's positive impact, stating, "everyone's excited for back to school, there's nothing like back to school, and when you see the smiles on all these students' faces coming through here, it makes it truly special."

Additional event details

What we don't know:

Event organizers have not specified the total dollar value of the medical services provided during the event.