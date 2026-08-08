US-41 hit and run: Bicyclist killed after being struck twice

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The Brief A 50-year-old Brooksville woman riding a bicycle was killed in a hit-and-run crash on US-41 Friday night. A Chevrolet Cobalt struck the bicyclist from behind before the driver fled, leaving her in the roadway where a second car hit her. State troopers and Crime Stoppers are asking anyone with information about the fleeing driver to submit an anonymous tip.



A 50-year-old Brooksville woman was killed after being struck by two vehicles, including a hit-and-run driver, on US-41 Friday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Brooksville fatal crash

What we know:

Around 8:30 p.m., a 50-year-old woman was riding her bicycle north along US-41 when FHP says a 2005-2009 Chevrolet Cobalt hit her after overtaking her. The driver of the Cobalt fled the scene, leaving the injured bicyclist lying in the road.

FHP says shortly after, a Dodge Charger traveling along the same stretch of US-41 was unable to see the woman in the road and struck her. Troopers say the driver of the Charger stayed at the scene. The bicyclist suffered fatal injuries and died at the crash site, according to FHP.

Hit-and-run search

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the identity of the victim or the driver who fled.

FHP investigation

What you can do:

Anyone with information about the crash or the hit-and-run driver is urged to contact the Florida Highway Patrol by calling *FHP (*347). Tipsters can also remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at TIPS.