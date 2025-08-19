Expand / Collapse search

Firefighters battle two-alarm fire on St. Pete Beach

By
Updated  August 19, 2025 3:35pm EDT
St. Petersburg
FOX 13 News

ST. PETE BEACH, Fla. - Fire crews are watching hot spots after battling a two-alarm fire on St. Pete Beach Tuesday afternoon.

Crews were called to 746 Boca Ciega Isle Drive for reports of a fire around 1:42 p.m.

Image 1 of 3

 

Firefighters from several towns were called in to help fight the flames at the two-story home.

Officials tell FOX 13 that no one was home at the time and the cause of the fire is unknown.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

St. PetersburgFire