Firefighters battle two-alarm fire on St. Pete Beach

Fire crews are watching hot spots after battling a two-alarm fire on St. Pete Beach Tuesday afternoon.

Crews were called to 746 Boca Ciega Isle Drive for reports of a fire around 1:42 p.m.

Firefighters from several towns were called in to help fight the flames at the two-story home.

Officials tell FOX 13 that no one was home at the time and the cause of the fire is unknown.

