Firefighters make kids' day by hosing down bouncy slide

Firefighters in Lehigh Acres, Florida, went above and beyond the call of duty as they hosed down a bouncy slide for kids playing on it.

Footage captured by Tiffany Maillet on April 13 shows a Lehigh Acres Fire Control and Rescue truck pull up outside of her friend’s house and shoot water onto the waterslide - much to the delight of Maillet’s children.

Speaking to Storyful, Maillet said the fire department were responding to an emergency at a neighbouring property when one of the firefighters, as they were packing up to leave, asked if they could spray the waterslide.

"My kids and I were at our neighbours house on the waterslide. When the fire department answered a call next door for an emergency," Maillet said

"When they were packing up to leave, one of the firefighters walked over and asked if I knew how much water the slide can hold. He then asked if it was OK If they could bring the fire truck over and spray the slide."