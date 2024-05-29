VIDEO: Haines City firefighters rescue driver trapped under semi-truck

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News.

Officials say a man was airlifted to the hospital after being rescued by Haines City firefighters early on Wednesday morning.

The Haines City Fire Department says a car crashed into the back of a semi-truck at the intersection of US 27 and SR 544 just before 4:00 a.m.

According to first responders, firefighters discovered that the car's hood became lodged underneath the truck in the middle southbound lane of US 27, trapping the driver.

Polk County Fire Rescue also responded to the scene and the road was shut down during the rescue, according to officials.

Authorities say all three lanes of southbound US 27 and the northbound travel lanes were closed to allow for the arrival of Aeromed 5.

It took 45 minutes for crews from Haines City and Polk County Fire Rescue to get the driver out of the car, according to first responders.

Courtesy: Haines City Fire Department

Firefighters say PCFR medics began helping the driver before he was medevacked to a regional medical center for more treatment.

"Our firefighters and rescue teams displayed extraordinary courage and precision in the early hours of this morning," said Fire Chief Drew Neubrand in a statement. "In the face of a complex and dangerous situation, their quick actions and seamless coordination with our partners ensured that the patient received the critical care needed. This incident is a testament to the unwavering dedication and professionalism of our team and the importance of our collaborative efforts in safeguarding our community."

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office took over the investigation after the rescue and roads were reopened, according to officials.

