Polk County issues burn ban as stretch of dry weather continues

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

A burn ban is in effect for Polk County.

County officials say they issued the burn ban because there is an increased risk of brush fires and uncontrolled fires due to dry weather conditions caused by a lack of rainfall.

The burn ban, which began on Tuesday, applies to all of unincorporated Polk County and Auburndale, Bartow, Dundee, Fort Meade, Frostproof, Haines City, Lake Alfred, Lakeland, and Winter Haven.

The burn ban prohibits:

Campfires

Bonfires

Unpermitted controlled burns

Burning yard and household trash

Burning construction debris

Burning organic debris

Igniting fireworks

Noncommercial burning of materials other than for religious or ceremonial purposes, in which case they must be contained in a barbecue grill or barbecue pit, and the total fuel area cannot exceed three feet in diameter and two feet in height.

READ: Brush fire in Mulberry, more than 1,000 acres impacted: PCFR

"Polk County Fire Rescue has held off as long as we possibly can on issuing this burn ban," said Polk County Fire Rescue Chief, Hezedean A. Smith, D.M. "The current dry conditions are favorable for the rapid development and spread of brush fires throughout the County. Ensuring the safety of every resident and visitor throughout Polk County and minimizing the likeliness for loss of property countywide are top priorities for Polk County Fire Rescue."

Officials say anyone who violates the burn ban may be fined up to $500 and/or sentenced to no more than 60 days in jail.

Polk County isn't the only county issuing a burn ban. Burn bans are also in effect in Highlands and Sarasota Counties,

SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter