Fires at CVS, Publix shopping center cause severe damage in St. Pete Beach

The Brief A large fire destroyed a CVS store in St. Pete Beach, then spread to Publix and other stores in the Dolphin Village shopping center. Crews from several agencies fought for hours to get the flames under control on Tuesday. Despite the extensive damage, no injuries have been reported.



Investigators are working to figure out what caused a large fire at a St. Pete Beach CVS, which later spread to Publix and other stores on Tuesday, leading to an hours-long effort to put the flames out.

Fire destroys CVS

Timeline:

Crews initially responded around 2:45 p.m. Tuesday to CVS at 4685 Gulf Blvd., in the Dolphin Village shopping center.

St. Pete Beach officials said four people were inside the store and got out safely, with heavy smoke billowing from the building as the three-alarm fire burned.

A massive three-alarm fire tore through a CVS on Gulf Boulevard in St. Pete Beach on Tuesday afternoon, forcing nearby stores to evacuate.

The drug store has been deemed a total loss. A spokesperson for CVS says people with immediate prescription needs can visit another St. Pete location at 3501 54th Ave. S.

Flames spread to Publix and beyond

Then on Tuesday night, hot spots reignited while crews were still on the scene, with the fire spreading to the adjacent Publix and beyond.

The St. Pete Beach Publix caught fire after an adjacent CVS was severely damaged by fire earlier on Tuesday.

Crews from several agencies worked late into the night to get the fire under control.

Some of the damage is visible from the outside, where multiple stores' front walls and signs crumbled to the ground.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Fires caused extensive damage to the Dolphin Village shopping center in St. Pete Beach.

In addition to CVS and Publix, businesses that have been impacted include the UPS Store, Hungry Howie's Pizza, Swim City and an AT&T store – all of which recently reopened after suffering damage during the 2024 hurricanes.

Despite the extensive damage, St. Pete Beach officials say no injuries have been reported.

While much of the shopping center remains blocked off, Gulf Blvd. is back open as of Wednesday morning. Still, officials are asking the public to avoid the area as the investigation continues.

What they're saying:

"I feel bad for the stores and the employees. They've been through a lot this year. I believe this facility was damaged by Helene and Milton, so they've already gone through remediation once this year and they're going to have to go through it again," St. Pete Beach Communications Manager Marc Portugal said on Wednesday morning.

Neighbors react to fires

"It was terrifying," said Alex Sparra, who was near the scene when the fire spread. "I heard the alarms go off and all the people come out, and within five minutes the whole thing was ablaze."

Eitan Pearl, a longtime resident who visits the shopping center regularly, also spoke with FOX 13 as he watched in disbelief.

"I hope the employees can find relocation with their companies. This is one more straw. One more straw over and over again. But it's St. Pete Beach. We recover. It's what we do," Pearl said.

What's next:

Several stores in the plaza remain closed pending air quality tests. It's not known when those businesses will reopen.

