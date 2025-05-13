St. Pete Beach Publix now on fire after CVS fire earlier Tuesday afternoon

The Brief The St. Pete Beach Publix is now on fire after a CVS caught on fire earlier on Tuesday afternoon. Our FOX 13 reporter on scene says the Publix and several other stores are now on fire. This is happening at a shopping center at 4685 Gulf Boulevard on St. Pete Beach.



Fire crews are back on scene in St. Pete Beach where a fire broke out at a CVS earlier on Tuesday afternoon.

Our FOX 13 reporter on scene says the Publix and several other stores are now on fire.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ The St. Pete Beach Publix is now on fire after a CVS caught on fire earlier on Tuesday afternoon.

This is happening at a shopping center at 4685 Gulf Boulevard on St. Pete Beach.

St. Pete Beach Fire Department released this statement on Tuesday evening: "During overhaul, fire was found in a void space of a front facade with no access points. The fire departments needed to break through with hose lines. At this point, the fire is contained to the front facade."

Nearby residents reacted to the fire continuing after thinking it was over.

What they're saying:

"I came by earlier, and it looked like it was all done. Everyone said it was a CVS caught on fire," said neighbor Steven Eicher. "Then a friend of mine came and said Publix had giant flames shooting from the top of it and I had to see it myself. I couldn't believe it, to see how far it's gone down."

"We’ve already endured so much within the last 12 months. The hurricanes. The flooding. Wind damage. Everyone trying to recover and recoup. Businesses still not open. And then this," said neighbor Eitan Pearl. "So this is the grocery store for the island. The CVS and UPS store. And it's gutwrenching to have one more thing happen on this island.

Earlier Tuesday afternoon

Aerial video from Sky FOX showed smoke billowing from the building.

Marc Portugal, the public information officer for St. Pete Beach, said someone called 911 around 2:45 p.m. to report the fire.

Portugal said there were four people inside the store when the fire broke out and that they got out safely.

No injuries have been reported.

What's next:

An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the fire.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: