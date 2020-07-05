Fireworks may be to blame for Brooksville mobile home fire

Fireworks may have sparked a mobile home fire in Brooksville Saturday night, according to Hernando County Fire and Emergency Services.

According to firefighters, someone called 911 to report a residential fire at 16125 Boca Raton St. shortly after 9:15 p.m. on the Fourth of July.

According to the caller, there was smoke and fire from underneath a mobile home possible due to fireworks.

When firefighters arrived they found flames and heavy smoke. They put it out the fire in about 10 minutes.

According to HCFES, the mobile home was under renovation and currently vacant. There was approximately $15,000 worth of damage due to the fire and smoke.

The fire is currently under investigation by the Florida State Fire Marshall's Office.