First day of school arrives for Citrus County students

Summer is over for students in Citrus County, and the new school year starts Thursday morning.

Obviously, things will look a lot different this time around. For starters, students are enrolled in a mix of traditional classes and online learning. Students and staff members are required to wear masks on school buses and on campus.

The school district has also posted signs around campus reminding everyone to wash their hands and keep their distance from others.

Students are also being asked to bring their own water bottles from home because all fountains are closed off for now.

If parents need to visit the school, for any reason, they'll have to make an appointment first.

