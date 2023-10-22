First-ever Pickletopia Savvy Slam held at Rowlett Park

The pickleball courts at Rowlett Park were full Saturday afternoon, with players of all levels competing in the first-ever "Pickletopia Savvy Slam."

The tournament raised money for the local chapter of Savvy Giving By Design.

"We help redo the rooms of kids going through medical treatment; that could be cancer, it could be anything, but it’s all trauma-informed with professional interior designers," said Kara Sundar, a volunteer for the organization.

These fundraisers help Savvy Giving By Design’s mission to help as many sick children as possible.

"We’re able to replace their flooring, their curtains, the window treatments, and everything organic and clean and new, and to give them purpose and meaning, and fun, to be able to stay in their rooms a little longer and have more fun and enjoy it and get something that’s kind of in their dreams," said Coraly Castellanos, a volunteer.

Every slot was played during the tournament, selling out with about 130 players.

"I have major goosebumps for sure. I keep hitting my heart with my hands; I’m just so blessed to see all of these friends and new friends I’ve made along the way and just watching people also get to know what Savvy Giving is about here in Tampa Bay," said Lisa Krawetz, the founder of Pickletopia and volunteer at Savvy Giving.

