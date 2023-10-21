More than 500 people participate in Tunnel to Towers Climb

The FOX 13 team broke a sweat with more than 500 participants at Saturday's annual Tunnel to Towers stair climb in downtown Tampa.

The event pays tribute to the first responders and innocent people killed in the 9/11 terror attacks.

One retired firefighter traveled across state lines to do just that.

Suited up in about 50 pounds of gear, retired City of Largo firefighter Joe Horton said a quick prayer before setting off to climb more than 800 stairs inside the Tampa city center.

"This is no easy task. I'm one of the elite climbers and I train for three months in advance for this climb," Horton said. "Just for a normal person to do this, it's an amazing feat, but when you put this gear on, it makes you even heavier and have to work harder - but that's what we do in our career."

After ending a 30-year career in 2017, he moved to Tennessee but always returns to Tampa for this special Tunnel to Towers event.

"I climb in the memory of the 343 souls that died that day as firefighters as well as all the other souls and first responders that were involved," Horton stressed.

Each participant was given the badge of a fallen NYC firefighter, whom they held close as they cheered one another on before reaching the top.

Joe says it's that camaraderie that keeps him coming back.

"We all have a love for doing this," Horton said. "A normal person won't wake up and want to climb 40–100 floors. Just for fun, so these people every year come to an event for a reason."

To learn more about the Tunnel to Towers foundation, click here.