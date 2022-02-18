First lady Jill Biden visiting Moffitt Cancer Center to highlight ‘Cancer Moonshot’ initiative

The goal at Moffitt Cancer Center is to find a cure for cancer, and that’s also the mission of the Biden Administration‘s Cancer Moonshot Initiative.

First lady Dr. Jill Biden will be visiting Moffitt Cancer Center Friday afternoon to give some insight as to what the whole initiative is all about, while also checking in on the work Moffitt has been able to accomplish.

Dr. Biden touched down in Tampa on Thursday and was met by Mayor Jane Castor as she stepped off the plane.

Friday’s visit has been much anticipated by the Moffitt Cancer Center, leaders and the community as a whole, as she’s in Tampa to talk about an initiative that could bring the country one step closer to finding a cure for cancer.

The goal of the Cancer Moonshot Initiative is to reduce deaths from cancer and all its offshoots by 50% over the next 25 years. On Friday, the First Lady will be touring Moffitt Cancer Center as she highlights the program, but also meets with doctors and researchers on the ground at Moffitt.

In 2019, just under 600,000 Americans died of cancer. That does represent a 20% drop since 1999, but it’s still the second-leading cause of death behind heart disease. In the U.S., over 2 hundred billion a year is spent on treating cancer, however, the government funds only about $6 billion for research. The initiative aims to start bridging that gap.

This is not a new program, it was started while President Biden was serving as Vice President, and this is a continuation of that effort. The initiative will help to invest in prevention and treatment, while also sharing data. The president lost his son, Beau Biden, to brain cancer in 2015.

This is also the first time the Biden Administration has gone on the road to promote this initiative, making the first lady’s trip to Tampa even more special.

In December, Florida's first lady Casey DeSantis also visited the Moffitt Cancer Center and announced $100 million for cancer research and prevention in the state. In October, the governor's office revealed her breast cancer diagnosis. The money is for cancer research and prevention and will be split between Moffitt and Florida’s other nationally recognized cancer centers in Gainesville and Miami.

Dr. Biden will arrive at Moffitt around 1:15 p.m. on Friday. After visiting Tampa, the first lady will head to the U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Miami in Opa-Locka.