First responders ask residents to heed brush fire warning as most West Florida counties enact burn bans

The Brief Bay Area first responders ask the public to heed brush fire warnings after three fires sparked recently. Burn bans are in place in most Western Florida counties. Last year’s hurricanes have been making brush fires harder to contain because of downed vegetation.



Bay Area first responders are asking the public to heed brush fire warnings after three brush fires broke out in Hillsborough and Pasco Counties.

The dry, windy season is here in Tampa Bay.

"Fires can burn quickly and really escalate fast," said Pasco County Fire Rescue Chief Ryan Guynn.

On Friday, Hillsborough County joined other Bay Area counties, except for Hernando, in issuing an emergency burn ban .

It prohibits outdoor burning, fireworks and sparklers. Supervised outdoor grilling is still allowed.

"It does not take much to start a fire, so be careful with any outdoor cooking," said Withlacoochee Forestry Center Manager Keith Mousel. "If you're cooking on a grill, please don't take your hot coals and take them out to the woodline."

According to the U.S. Drought Monitor , Bay Area counties are currently in moderate to severe droughts. The Florida Forest Service said the Bay Area will be at "high" fire danger on Saturday.

This comes as first responders are still working to mop up three brush fires.

The largest spanned 40 acres in Pasco County's heavily wooded Key Vista Park.

"They had a fire in the uplands that was working backwards towards the Gulf of Mexico. At that point, the sea breeze kicked back in, which then pushed it in towards the Key Vista area," Mousel said.

Pasco County Sheriff's Office, Pasco County Fire Rescue and FFS responded.

As of Friday, the fire was 100% contained, with only minor hotspots remaining.

"That fire, with the conditions we're in now, will burn for several days," Mousel said.

The park's observation tower and boardwalk were spared, but its nature trails were damaged.

"The trees that were on the site were a combination of longleaf pine, some sand pine and the hurricane knocked those trees down, so now they're lying down instead of being in the upright position," Mousel said of this particular brush fire season.

Downed vegetation makes for the perfect fuel for a wildfire.

Mousel said, for that reason, FFS will respond to every fire with at least two units this season.

"It's easier to cancel equipment than to roll it 20 minutes later, which puts you 40 minutes out," Mousel said.

A second 10-acre fire broke out in Tampa on Thursday near Skyway Park. A third, 15-acre fire was reported in Riverview on Friday.

All three fires are 100% contained. The cause of each is under investigation.

To learn more about wildfire season and burn bans, click here .

The Source: FOX 13’s Jennifer Kveglis collected the information in this story.

