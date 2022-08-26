First school food pantry opens in Polk County

Feeding Tampa Bay just set up its first school food pantry in Polk County. It is already in some schools in Hillsborough, Pinellas, Manatee and Pasco Counties.

The newest pantry is at Marion Creek Middle in Poinciana where 100 percent of the students are on free and reduced lunch.

The principal, Wanda Aponte, says it is much needed because the school is in a food desert. There are no supermarkets or major goods stores within five miles, and the average family income is lower than average.

"I know that we have kids on campus that are not eating like they should," said Aponte.

Along with canned and packaged food, the pantry will have choices that many other pantries lack.

"Here in this fridge," explained Aponte as she opened the door. "We will have fresh produce, fresh vegetables and fresh meat."

The pantry is located in what used to be a teacher’s lounge. Aponte says it seems like it was the logical choice because it was off the beaten path and has a door leading to the outside.

"People can just drive up in their car, come inside. People don’t have to see them. Kids don’t have to see other kids coming in with their families," Aponte told FOX 13. "For me, privacy was an important part of this."

Feeding Tampa Bay appears to have perfect timing to launch a new school pantry.

Over the last few months, the number of requests for help, primarily because of skyrocketing inflation, has increased by almost 40 percent.

"The families that we serve are adversely and adversely affected by the price of gas, rent and food, all of which have gone up,"

Marion Creek Middle’s food pantry will open on September 1 for a few hours after school.

It will be open once a week, or more if needed.