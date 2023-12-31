Fitness coach offers advice on how to keep up with your New Year's fitness goals

article

When she's not training herself, Jenn Rotsinger makes it her mission to help people do better.

"We are a strength-based powerlifting-based gym," said Rotsinger, who co-owns Gorilla Bench training center in Clearwater. "We really strive to not only build up people physically, but also mentally and build community."

After all, those two words projected in huge letters outside her building is what brings people inside Gorilla Bench training center, now more than ever.

"A lot of the times you get new year's resolutioners the beginning of the year," Rotsinger added.

While she appreciates the motivation going into 2024, Rotsinger always advises new clients to take a step back in order to focus on the journey, not the destination.

"The journey is set up in... 'What habits do we change? How do we get better?' 'When people say they want to lose 20 pounds and don't lose that 20 they say 'Oh, I'm a failure.' But you lost 17!" Rotsinger laughed. "That is not a failure. But if you focus on habit formation and just doing, trying to do better every day and be better than you were then, the end destination isn't your paramount of happiness."

It goes to show that fitness goals are far more mental than physical and Rotsinger said sometimes, showing up with a friend can be a great way to help you show up for yourself.

"Having somebody to show up with you helps tremendously with being accountable for yourself and for others," Rotsinger stressed.

