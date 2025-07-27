Five former Weeki Wachee mermaids in their '70s were reunited in the water for a Wish of a Lifetime

The Brief Five original Weeki Wachee mermaids in their 70s reunited to swim again after decades. The reunion was made possible by AARP’s "Wish of a Lifetime" program. The women performed together in the 1960s and hadn’t shared the water since.



What we know:

A group of former Weeki Wachee mermaids got their wish granted this weekend—returning to the springs where they once performed as teens. The five women, now in their 70s, reunited from across the country for one more swim, decades after their last underwater show together.

The backstory:

The Weeki Wachee mermaids are a Florida legend. Known for elaborate underwater performances in natural springs, the attraction dates back to 1947. These five women—Jo McCoy, Donna Paul, Arlene Brooks, Ruth Greening, and another unnamed member—performed shows like The Wizard of Oz and Underwater Dream Girls six to nine times a day in sometimes freezing water, occasionally sharing the springs with curious alligators.

What they're saying:

"I dreamed about it for years after I quit," said Jo McCoy.

"We get in it and act like we’re 17 all over again," said another. "The years just melt away."

"Thank you so much, Wish of a Lifetime. Any time you get to swim in the spring is super special," added Ruth Greening.

Why you should care:

The reunion highlights not just a nostalgic moment, but the deeper impact of lifelong friendships, the power of memory, and the mission behind programs that promote joyful aging. AARP’s initiative helps older adults rediscover purpose, joy, and connection—something these mermaids clearly never lost.