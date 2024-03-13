Florida congressman organizes rescue of Americans trapped in Haiti

Rep. Cory Mills, R-Florida, helped save a group of stranded Americans from Haiti. The Caribbean country is in the throes of political turmoil, and that's led to violence.

In a video shared with FOX 35 News by Mills, the rescued group is seen huddled inside a helicopter. The group was stuck in the capital city of Port-au-Prince. They were evacuated early Tuesday morning. Mills said he used his military background to his advantage.

"This is a very high-risk, high-stress moment for them," Mills said. "They had been reaching out to the State Department. They had been reaching out to friends in the area. They were looking at every available option which was minimizing by the minute."

The United Nations estimates gangs now control 80% of the capital city. The country's president announced his intention to resign while stuck in Puerto Rico.

The rescued group was doing charity work, and most of them are from Michigan.

"These are people who are trying to look out for others, and to be able to kind of pay that forward and do something kind for those in need, it's the greatest thing in the world," Mills said. "So they were just profusely thanking us for getting them to safety."

This is Mills' third such rescue. He went to Afghanistan in 2021. He evacuated hundreds out of Israel in the fall.

This time, he and his team had only minutes on the ground in the cover of darkness to get it done.

"They didn't know the exact timing," Mills said. "I texted them 31 minutes from the time we were going to pick up and said, 'One stop, no bags, bring your documents. You can bring your laptop at a minimum. Make sure you're there.'"

The representative isn't the only Central Floridian looking to help.

Jean Perpillant leads the Greater Haitian American Chamber of Commerce (GHACC) in Orlando. Perpillant said the region needs a consolidated effort.

"We at GHACC are looking to put together a folder with all of the resources of all of the organizations that have been and are actively working to help the migrants that are coming over," Perpillant said.

The chamber will help spearhead a roundtable discussion on Friday with other Haitian community leaders. The meeting will be at 8 p.m. in Pine Castle, 7200 Lake Ellenor Drive.

Rep. Mills said he and his team will try to coordinate more rescues.

Florida Gov. DeSantis announced Wednesday that he's ordering additional state manpower to South Florida and The Keys. The governor said it anticipates any potential surge of Haitian migrants.

In all, more than 250 state personnel will head south.

"When a state faces the possibility of invasion, it has the right and duty to defend its territory and people," DeSantis said.

Rep. Maxwell Frost, D-Florida, responded to the governor's announcement Wednesday with a statement of his own. Frost called the additional state forces "another inhumane and morally reprehensible political stunt."

Frost is a member of the Haiti Caucus within the Black Congressional Caucus.

Frost says he plans a roundtable with Central Florida Haitian community leaders on March 26.

