Florida 3rd in laser attacks on aircraft, FAA data shows

Florida is one of the most dangerous states for pilots when it comes to laser strike attacks on aircraft. According to the FAA, the Sunshine State ranks third for the number of laser incidents reported this year.

Lasers can cause temporary or even permanent vision damage and it’s not something law enforcement takes lightly.

A Tampa police helicopter responded last month after a laser was being aimed at planes near the airport. That pilot soon became a target himself. The laser caused an explosion of light before his eyes.

"It's literally hitting this glass and shoots off to the next glass surface shoots the next glass and it just starts bouncing around extremely fast and it becomes just a bright light in the cockpit," explained Tampa police flight officer Joe Blanco.

Blanco says laser strikes are a serious threat to aviation safety. They frequently happen at night and typically at low altitudes, during the critical take-off or landing phase of flight.

"At the lower end of the scale, it's distracting or can be temporarily blinding. And on the far end of the scale. On the worst side, it can actually cause eye damage, permanent eye damage," Blanco said.

Law enforcement choppers, commercial airlines carrying hundreds of passengers, private planes, and even medical helicopters transporting sick and injured patients have all been targeted.

"They're endangering people's livelihoods, not to mention their lives," Blanco said.

FAA data shows there have been 53 laser strikes in Tampa so far this year.

Last year, from January 1 through September 30, there were 35.

Across the Sunshine State, incidents are up 30% compared to this same time last year.

Across the country, pilots have reported more than 6,700 laser strikes in the first nine months of the year, about 130 shy of the total reported in 2020.

But from the sky, pilots have a way to track down the criminals carrying out the attacks. Cameras mounted on aircraft can capture the location and movement of those on the ground. And offenders are being caught.

Violators can face local felony charges and shining a laser at a plane or helicopter can also result in large fines.

The FAA fines up to $11,000 per violation and as much as $30,800 for multiple incidents.