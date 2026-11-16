TPA flight delays improve after hundreds of weekend cancellations: What travelers should know

The Brief Tampa International Airport had 46 delayed flights and one cancellation at last check Monday morning, a sharp improvement from the weekend. More than 300 flights were canceled at TPA following Friday’s nationwide ground stop. Federal officials expect operations to normalize before the Thanksgiving travel rush.



Flights at Tampa International Airport appeared to be moving closer to normal Monday morning after a nationwide ground stop triggered days of cancellations and delays.

Tampa International Airport flight recovery

By the numbers:

The airport had recorded 46 delays and just one cancellation as of Monday morning. While delays were building slightly, cancellations remained far below the levels seen over the weekend.

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More than 300 flights were canceled at TPA following Friday’s nearly five-hour ground stop, according to FlightAware. Nationwide, more than 18,000 flights were canceled between Friday and Sunday.

The airport said its facilities were fully operational over the weekend, but warned that disruptions would continue as airlines worked to recover. Passengers were urged to check directly with their airlines for updates.

For travelers caught in the disruption, the fallout included missed connections, extended stays and difficult decisions about whether to wait for another flight or pay for alternative transportation.

What travelers should know

What you can do:

Passengers whose flights are canceled or significantly delayed are entitled to a refund if they choose not to travel and decline alternative transportation or travel credits offered by the airline. That applies even to nonrefundable tickets, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation.

Travelers should have been automatically rebooked, but those who need to make changes should contact their airline about rebooking options before purchasing another ticket.

Airlines are not automatically required to cover meals or hotel stays when disruptions stem from an air traffic control outage. Travelers also should not assume their airline will reimburse them for independently booking another carrier or renting a car. Coverage depends on the airline’s policies and the circumstances of the disruption, so speaking to your airline first is important.

What caused the ground stop?

The backstory:

Transportation officials say Friday’s nearly five-hour nationwide ground stop followed a network upgrade at a remote FAA facility, where a technician was replacing copper wiring with fiber-optic cables.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said officials have found no indication of a cyberattack. Investigators are examining whether faulty equipment or an installation error caused the disruption.

"We think it was the installation or the router that was the bad actor," Duffy said.

The router is being examined at an L3Harris lab in Florida with FAA staff.

Thanksgiving travel rush outlook

What's next:

Duffy and FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford have said they expect air traffic to normalize by Monday. They say the Thanksgiving travel rush should not be impacted.

Passengers should continue checking their flight status before heading to the airport.