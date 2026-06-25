Florida Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson displays every presidential signature in Capitol office
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - A rare look at the men who shaped the nation is on display inside the Florida Capitol as the United States prepares to celebrate 250 years since its founding.
Presidential signature collection
What we know:
Florida Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson has spent the last decade collecting the signatures of every American president. The signatures are displayed in three frames, each measuring about five feet by four feet, alongside photos or paintings of each president in his Tallahassee office.
The original signatures are about three inches wide and include George Washington, John Adams, Thomas Jefferson, James Madison and every president who followed. Simpson believes he is one of a small number of collectors with signatures from every American president.
"You could go and study each one of these presidents in their era and see what they brought to the table for the United States of America," Simpson said.
Historical record value
What they're saying:
Presidential historian Lindsay Chervinsky said signatures and documents that survive through history help preserve the national record. Chervinsky noted that signatures can offer a glimpse into a president’s education, personality and public image.
"I do think it is important that we try and preserve the historical record," Chervinsky said.
Auction value details
By the numbers:
Presidential signatures can be valuable. Online auction sites list some Abraham Lincoln signatures for more than $10,000. Some George Washington signatures are listed for more than $30,000.
Future addition plans
What's next:
Simpson is in the process of acquiring President Donald Trump's signature to mark his second term. He also has two signatures for Grover Cleveland, who served as both the 22nd and 24th president.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from Florida Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson, who explained how he built the collection over the last decade, as well as presidential historian Lindsay Chervinsky.