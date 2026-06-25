Florida Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson displays every presidential signature in Capitol office

The Brief Florida Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson has collected the signatures of every American president and displays them inside his office at the Florida Capitol. The collection connects the country’s founding, its presidents and the power of a signature as America prepares to mark 250 years since its founding. The unique items are displayed in three large frames inside his office, alongside photos or paintings of each president.



A rare look at the men who shaped the nation is on display inside the Florida Capitol as the United States prepares to celebrate 250 years since its founding.

Presidential signature collection

What we know:

Florida Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson has spent the last decade collecting the signatures of every American president. The signatures are displayed in three frames, each measuring about five feet by four feet, alongside photos or paintings of each president in his Tallahassee office.

The original signatures are about three inches wide and include George Washington, John Adams, Thomas Jefferson, James Madison and every president who followed. Simpson believes he is one of a small number of collectors with signatures from every American president.

"You could go and study each one of these presidents in their era and see what they brought to the table for the United States of America," Simpson said.

Historical record value

What they're saying:

Presidential historian Lindsay Chervinsky said signatures and documents that survive through history help preserve the national record. Chervinsky noted that signatures can offer a glimpse into a president’s education, personality and public image.

"I do think it is important that we try and preserve the historical record," Chervinsky said.

Auction value details

By the numbers:

Presidential signatures can be valuable. Online auction sites list some Abraham Lincoln signatures for more than $10,000. Some George Washington signatures are listed for more than $30,000.

Future addition plans

What's next:

Simpson is in the process of acquiring President Donald Trump's signature to mark his second term. He also has two signatures for Grover Cleveland, who served as both the 22nd and 24th president.