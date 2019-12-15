Florida AMBER Alert issued for 5-year-old girl, 6-year-old boy from Jacksonville

article

Authorities have issued a Florida AMBER Alert for a 5-year-old girl and 6-year-old boy last seen in Jacksonville.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said 5-year-old Bri'ya Williams and 6-year-old Braxton Williams were last seen in the 10000 block of West Beaver Street in Jacksonville.

Bri'ya is 3 feet tall and weighs 30 lbs. She was last seen wearing black leggings and a grey sweatshirt with colorful writing on the front.

Braxton is 3 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs 40 lbs. He was last seen wearing a red sweater and blue jeans.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500, or dial 911.