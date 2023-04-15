Missing 3-year-old in Miami found safe, AMBER Alert canceled, officials say

Update: Shortly before noon, the FDLE said the missing 3-year-old boy has been found safe and that the AMBER Alert had been canceled. No other details were immediately released.

Original story

Authorities in Florida are looking for a missing three-year-old boy in Miami, prompting a statewide AMBER Alert to be issued early Saturday morning.

Officials said 3-year-old Oliver Williams may be in the company of an unknown man and traveling in a 2018 gray Hyundai Sante Fe with a Florida license plate, 34BGWE.

Williams was last seen near NW 3rd Avenue and 15th Street in Miami, according to the alert.

He was wearing a green and yellow shirt, a "Teenage Muntant Ninja Turtles" belt, black and green shorts, and multicolored Croc shoes. He's described as being 3-feet tall, 30 pounds, brown eyes, and black hair.

Few details about the suspect have been released. Police said the suspect was last seen wearing an orange shirt and a baseball hat.

Anyone who knows Williams' whereabouts or has information is asked to contact 911 or the Miami Police Department, (305) 579-6111.