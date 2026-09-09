Tropics remain quiet as summer rainy season brings heavy localized downpours

The Brief Local inland areas logged 3 to 6 inches of rain over the past week as heavy summer downpours continue. Storms over the coming days will concentrate along and west of Interstate 75, bringing localized flooding risks. The tropics remain surprisingly quiet despite reaching the statistical peak of the Atlantic hurricane season.



Scattering downpours will bring heavy rain along and west of Interstate 75 over the next few days as an active summer pattern persists across the region.

Regional storm activity update

What we know:

Inland communities recorded between 3 and 6 inches of rainfall over the past week, creating solid water totals across interior areas. Coastal locations received far less precipitation during the same stretch.

Forecasts indicate that upcoming afternoon and evening scattered storms will concentrate primarily along and west of Interstate 75.

Some localized storms could produce intense, excessive rainfall within a brief timeframe, increasing the risk for sudden localized flooding.

Tropical weather pattern monitoring

What we don't know:

Meteorologists are tracking calm conditions across the basin even though the Atlantic calendar has reached the peak of hurricane season.

It remains uncertain when tropical development might resume as the quiet streak persists.