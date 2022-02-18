Florida Aquarium gets six new African penguins after 7 died last year

article

This summer would mark one year since seven African penguins were found dead at the Florida Aquarium, and the initial necropsy was inconclusive. Now, the downtown Tampa aquarium announced six will take their place.

The newest residents arrived from the George Aquarium. The penguins all "integrated successfully and safely," according to the Florida Aquarium's statement.

Their arrival is all part of an initiative with the Association of Zoos and Aquariums to identify which birds could be integrated within its own colony to ensure a "healthy, genetically diverse and demographically stable population for the long-term of the species."

The African penguin is found in the southwestern part of Africa and has been deemed "endangered." Their population is impacted by its natural predators, in addition to human activity that includes oil spills and habitat degradation. Less than 42,000 individuals remain, according to the aquarium.

The deaths of those seven African penguins in July 2021 remain a mystery. Initial necropsy results were inconclusive, according to the facility's veterinary team. Late last year, the aquarium announced, after consulting with more than ten veterinarians, and couldn't determine a cause of death.