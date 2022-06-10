Florida Aquarium unveils new exhibit to show importance of the ocean

The Florida Aquarium unveiled the Ocean Decade Exhibition, a traveling global art showcase that aims to raise awareness of the importance of the ocean.

The concept was conceived by Richard Vevers, founder and CEO of the Ocean Agency, which is a nonprofit that earned acclaim for the Netflix original documentary, Chasing Coral. Vevers asked artists from around the world to create images showing the importance of the ocean, particularly during the next 10 years.

"We put on this exhibit really to raise awareness about the ocean and the importance of the ocean," Vevers said. "What people can see is art, which really ranges from all sorts of subjects, from how little of the ocean we've explored to the fact that the ocean is fundamental to human life."

The display, located on the second floor of the aquarium, is a series of photographs that were brought to life through Adobe animation that help aquarium guests learn about life underwater and the ocean's impact on our lives.

READ: Tropicana Field welcomes cownose stingrays in new touch experience

Vevers said artists were asked to highlight the United Nations' Seven Ocean of Ocean Literacy through unique and create "thought-provoking digital works of art...[and] to inspire greater ocean knowledge and conservation."

"There's some incredibly compelling imagery that really makes you stop and think," said Debbi Stone, the Florida Aquarium's senior Vice President of Engagement and Learning. "What we're hoping is people will go through, and they'll gather the information about the ocean principles."

The exhibit was created in partnership with The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization.

The aquarium is encouraging guests to share their own ocean self-portraits with #CreateWaves hashtag throughout the run of the Ocean Decade Exhibition.