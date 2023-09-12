Florida Aquarium’s Coral Conservation Program leads the way with laboratory coral spawning

article

To combat the alarming decline of endangered coral species in the face of rising water temperatures, the Florida Aquarium in Tampa has been making substantial strides in coral conservation.

The program, located in the heart of Tampa Bay, is dedicated to preserving these delicate ecosystems, which play a vital role in marine biodiversity and serve as a natural barrier against coastal erosion.

Innovative techniques are the future of conservation, according to experts.

"It's actually really complicated thing to do to keep corals spawning in an aquarium and there's a lot of cues that you need to replicate, the sunrise, the sunset, the moon rise and all the seasonal temperature changes over the course of a whole year, and we've replicated all of that here in this aquarium using aquarium technology," said Keri O'Neil, a senior scientist with the Florida Aquarium Coral Conservation Program.

One key aspect that sets the Florida Aquarium’s Coral Conservation Program apart is its focus on laboratory coral spawning. Florida’s warm waters have been hit hard by coral bleaching, a phenomenon exacerbated by climate change-induced temperature spikes.

"I do think that this is really the future of coral breeding, coral restoration and coral conservation," shared O'Neil.

The aquarium’s passionate team of scientists and conservationists has successfully replicated coral spawning in controlled laboratory settings.

Coral spawning happens in a controlled laboratory setting.

"Each coral species will spawn in synchrony at a certain time," explained O'Neil. "And then everything starts to release in synchrony and all these bundles rise up to the surface. It's a pretty magical event."

By cultivating resilient coral strains and implementing cutting-edge restoration methods, this program is forging a path toward a more sustainable future for Florida’s coral reefs. Their dedication to innovative techniques in coral propagation not only preserves these invaluable underwater ecosystems but also inspires conservation efforts worldwide.

As the threat to coral reefs continues to grow, the Florida Aquarium’s Coral Conservation Program stands as a beacon of hope for the future of marine life and the preservation of our planet’s natural treasures.