New Florida DNA initiative aims to crack decades-old cold cases

The Brief Florida launched a new statewide cold case task force using advanced DNA technology and genetic genealogy. Officials say more than 21,000 unsolved murders could benefit from renewed analysis. Investigators hope to bring answers to families and generate new leads in decades-old cases.



A new statewide effort aims to breathe life into thousands of unsolved cases across Florida.

A New Push to Solve Florida’s Cold Cases

Attorney General James Uthmeier announced a new statewide partnership aimed at solving Florida's cold cases with advanced forensic DNA testing and genetic genealogy.

The initiative partners the Office of Statewide Prosecution with Othram, a forensic lab known for using cutting-edge DNA technology to identify suspects and victims through genetic genealogy.

Officials say the goal is simple: take cases that have stalled for years or decades and give them a second chance.

Uthmeier is calling on law enforcement agencies to reopen investigations and submit evidence for advanced DNA testing.

By the numbers:

The numbers underscore the urgency.

Florida has more than 21,000 unsolved murders dating back decades, along with nearly 900 unidentified human remains cases, and about 2,500 missing persons cases.

Uthmeier said each case represents a victim and families that are still waiting for answers.

"These are cases that have been sitting on shelves for a long time," he said during a press conference in Miami. "Every one of these cases represents a victim, family members that have had to suffer and go through the torment every day."

How New DNA Technology Could Help Cold Cases

Investigators say many cold cases were never solved, not for lack of evidence, but because the science did not exist at the time.

Today, that has changed.

Othram’s technology can analyze even small or degraded DNA samples and use genetic genealogy to build family trees, helping identify suspects without a direct database match.

"Many of the thousands of cases contain some physical evidence," Uthmeier said. "Back in the seventies or eighties, we probably were not able to conclusively link it, but today we have that ability."

The partnership is designed to be proactive, identifying cases across the state where DNA evidence could now lead to breakthroughs.

2003 Murder of Denisha Williams

The 2003 murder of Denisha Williams in Bradenton is one example investigators say could benefit from renewed attention.

Williams was found beaten to death inside her apartment. Despite early leads, the case went cold.

Detectives believe the suspect may have left behind critical evidence.

READ MORE: Determined detective believes she can solve 2003 Bradenton murder: ‘Her life counted’

"I will say there is some evidence left behind by the offender to show clear motive," said Bradenton Police Detective Sherry Nichols.

Cases like this are exactly what the new task force is targeting.

A Message to Families and Suspects

"Just because a case is cold, that does not mean it’s forgotten," he said. "Time does not erase the need for justice and we’re not going to let time be a shield for criminals here in Florida."

The initiative will begin with several multi-homicide investigations across different regions of the state, including cases dating back to the 1970s and 1980s.

The backstory:

Florida has partnered with Othram before and invested in cold case investigations that have led to breakthroughs, including a 2024 identification of a victim nearly 40 years after her murder.

Law enforcement leaders say those efforts showed how new technology and added resources can make a difference, even decades later.

The new task force expands that approach statewide, with a stronger focus on advanced DNA testing and coordinated prosecution.

What's next:

Law enforcement agencies across Florida are now being encouraged to submit cold cases for review.

Investigators will prioritize cases with viable DNA evidence and begin reanalyzing them using modern forensic tools.

Officials say the ultimate goal is not just arrests, but answers.

"We hope this effort brings closure to those who have waited years," Uthmeier said.