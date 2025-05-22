Florida bear hunt inches closer to reality

The Brief On Wednesday, the FWC moved closer to approving a Florida bear hunt. If approved, it would run from Dec. 6 through the 28, and then annually between Oct. 1 and Dec. 31. Data presented by FWC staff showed 75 percent of people surveyed say they’re against the hunt but supporters say the hunt could help better manage black bear populations and provide better habitats for them.



Florida is one step closer to a bear hunt.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation voted four to one Wednesday in favor of the hunt in a preliminary vote. About 170 people spoke during yesterday’s meeting. People packed into four extra rooms, and FWC got more than 13,000 comments online about the controversial topic.

Supporters of the proposal wore orange.

By the numbers:

FWC says hunting would allow the agency to manage black bear population growth rates to help maintain a healthy population and habitat. The agency estimates there are about 4,000 black bears in Florida. The hunt would approve the killing of 187 bears.

Hunting would only be allowed in bear management units that have at least 200 bears. This would be in four parts of the state.

Timeline:

If it’s approved in August, it would be the first bear hunt in a decade.

In 2015, 304 bears were killed in just two days after permits were given to anyone. This new proposal says permits would be issued in a lottery system, and you’d have to be at least 18 years old.

Dig deeper:

The number of permits and length of future seasons would be based on factors like female bear survival, and mortality data, like the hunting success rates from the previous year.

Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods says he’s in favor of the hunt, telling the commission Wednesday his office has received 107 calls about bear encounters with humans over the past nine months. He thinks even more weren’t reported.

Supporters say the hunt could help better manage black bear populations and provide better habitats for them. They also pointed out that Florida is one of only six states with a large black bear population that doesn’t allow the hunt. The proposal could include allowing bows and dogs to help with the hunt.

The other side:

Opponents want more scientific evidence before commissioners vote again, and say there are nonlethal options, like securing garbage to keep bears away from homes.

Data presented by FWC staff showed that 75 percent of people surveyed say they’re against the hunt.

What they're saying:

"A regulated hunt creates opportunities for introducing new hunters to the outdoors, adds value to landowners who lease their lands for hunting purposes and would also help FWC achieve management objectives for this species," Jeremy Meares, who supports the hunt, said.

"Florida is different from other states," Kate MacFall, from the Humane Society of the United States said. "The FWC’s authority and size alone is unlike any other state in the country. With that prestige comes a responsibility to be humane-minded and forward-thinking. Just because you can, doesn't mean you should," she said.

What's next:

If approved, it would run from Dec. 6 through the 28, and then annually between Oct. 1 and Dec. 31.

The one commissioner who voted against the proposal suggested prohibiting non-Floridians from getting permits, and had concerns about allowing people to hunt bears at feed stations. Right now, the proposal says only 10 percent of permits could go to people from out of state.

The proposal was already on the table when an 89-year-old man and his dog were killed earlier this month by a black bear in Collier County, the first deadly bear attack in Florida.

Commissioners will iron out some of the issues at the final vote in August.

The Source: This story was written with information gathered by FOX 13's Kailey Tracy.

