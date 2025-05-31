Florida bear takes dip in Gulf, then power naps in condo lobby
NAPLES, Fla. - The Naples Police Department had an unusual call to report to on Friday.
Courtesy: Naples Police Department
A black bear took a swim in the Gulf and tired himself out, so he was found taking a nap in a condominium lobby on Gulf Shore Boulevard North.
The Florida Wildlife Conservation Commission responded to the scene and trapped the bear without incident.
The Source: Information for this story was posted on the Naples Police Department's Facebook page.
