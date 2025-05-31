Expand / Collapse search

Florida bear takes dip in Gulf, then power naps in condo lobby

By
Published  May 31, 2025 3:52pm EDT
Florida
FOX 13 News

    NAPLES, Fla. - The Naples Police Department had an unusual call to report to on Friday.

    Courtesy: Naples Police Department

    A black bear took a swim in the Gulf and tired himself out, so he was found taking a nap in a condominium lobby on Gulf Shore Boulevard North.

    The Florida Wildlife Conservation Commission responded to the scene and trapped the bear without incident.

    The Source: Information for this story was posted on the Naples Police Department's Facebook page.

