Florida bear takes dip in Gulf, then power naps in condo lobby

The Naples Police Department had an unusual call to report to on Friday.

A black bear took a swim in the Gulf and tired himself out, so he was found taking a nap in a condominium lobby on Gulf Shore Boulevard North.

The Florida Wildlife Conservation Commission responded to the scene and trapped the bear without incident.

