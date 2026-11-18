The Brief Florida submitted its official bid to NASA to host the new U.S. Space Academy, pitching a faster, cheaper startup timeline than rival states. State leaders propose welcoming the first 300 cadets at the University of Central Florida in fall 2028 before building a permanent campus. Fourteen other states, including Alabama, Texas and Pennsylvania, are also competing before NASA selects a winning site and breaks ground next year.



Florida wants to train the nation's next generation of space leaders before any other state can even break ground. Space Florida officially submitted its proposal to NASA on Tuesday, outlining a two-phase plan to welcome the first cadets to the new U.S. Space Academy in just two years.

Florida U.S. Space Academy bid

By the numbers:

Tuesday marked the extended deadline for states to submit their proposals to NASA. Under Space Florida’s plan, the first 300 students would begin training at an interim campus at the University of Central Florida in fall 2028, with support from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University.

By 2031, the academy would relocate to a permanent 1,000-acre campus at Kennedy Space Center. Space Florida designed the permanent facility for 1,200 students, with room to expand to 4,000.

Kennedy Space Center infrastructure investment

Why you should care:

State officials argue their existing infrastructure gives them a massive head start over rival bids. Space Florida says the state has already invested more than $680 million in space transportation infrastructure, which allows it to launch faster, move quickly and reduce upfront federal costs.

Space Florida President and CEO Rob Long says years of building university partnerships and financing tools mean the state can move quickly.

Sen. Ashley Moody's push

What they're saying:

U.S. Sen. Ashley Moody, R-Fla., is urging residents to rally behind the bid, pointing to Florida's launch record as proof the state is ready immediately.

"We've increased 500% in the last decade, in terms of our number of launches, so our competitive edge, as I laid out, is there. Florida leads among any other state, hands down. It's not even close," Moody said. "I think there will be pilot programs, initiatives, prior to any formal building, that can begin before that takes place."

Moody also framed the academy as an urgent national security priority.

"Make no mistake. This isn't a space race that's coming in a few years. We are in it right now. Every single day, we are trying to get the competitive edge on our foreign adversaries," Moody said. "We could start tomorrow in terms of hands-on training, preparing our leaders, making sure they're all ready."

Moody added that public support will be critical in convincing federal decision-makers.

"It will take every Floridian reaching out, encouraging the administration, encouraging NASA, reminding them about why it's so important and why we support it and want it here," Moody said.

Competing states and NASA's selection

What's next:

Florida faces stiff competition from 14 other states vying to host the academy. Alabama is pitching Huntsville, home to Space Camp and NASA's Marshall Space Flight Center, while Texas is highlighting Johnson Space Center and Pennsylvania is offering nearly $300 million for a campus near Pittsburgh.

NASA's timeline calls for officials to choose a winning site and break ground next year.

Unannounced NASA timeline and rival states

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet announced the exact date NASA will reveal the winning state, nor have they confirmed which other 11 states submitted proposals alongside Florida, Alabama, Texas and Pennsylvania.