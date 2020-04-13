Florida coronavirus cases increase 1,100 Monday, topping 21,000; 499 deaths

The Florida Department of Health says the number of known cases of COVID-19 in the state has risen by 1,124 since Sunday evening's update as the virus spreads and as more people get tested across the state. The total number of cases in Florida is now 21,019.

The number of deaths has reached 499, an increase of 38 since the previous evening. The number of deaths represents permanent Florida residents who have died from COVID-19. The number of non-Florida residents who have died from the coronavirus while in the state is not reported.

Of the 38 newly-reported deaths Monday, one was a Polk County resident, one a Citrus County resident, and two were Manatee County residents.

Of the 21,019 cases, 20,394 are Florida residents while 625 are non-Florida residents currently in the state.

Bay Area COVID-19 cases by the numbers:

Hillsborough: 813

Pinellas: 479

Advertisement

Sarasota: 230*

Manatee: 252

Sumter: 112

Polk: 270

Citrus: 72

Hernando: 71

Pasco: 169

Highlands: 61

DeSoto: 22

Hardee: 3

*The number of reported cases Monday morning was 233. It's unclear what caused the number to go down.

The state is not reporting a total number of "recovered' coronavirus patients or those currently hospitalized. As of Monday, 2,841 had been hospitalized for treatment at some point.

A total of 197,996 people have been tested in the state as of Monday morning, according to the Florida Department of Health.

LINK: County-by-county Florida coronavirus cases and ZIP code map

Meanwhile, claims from hundreds of thousands of people out of work because of the coronavirus have overwhelmed Florida's unemployment department. Furloughed and laid-off workers have reported hourslong waits on the phone and entire days stuck in loops on a clogged website. Gov. Ron DeSantis says he's hired 2,000 additional workers to sort through claims. And he says the Department of Economic Opportunity is working to increase its website's capacity.

Even before the virus pandemic, it could take three weeks for people to receive their first checks. Critics say changes to the system implemented by former Gov. Rick Scott made it harder for people to apply for unemployment. Scott has dismissed the notion.

If you feel sick:

The Florida Department of Health has opened a COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Agents will answer questions around the clock. Questions may also be emailed to covid-19@flhealth.gov. Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

LINK: Florida's COVID-19 website

CORONAVIRUS IN FLORIDA: What you need to know

AROUND THE WORLD: CoronavirusNOW.com

Map of known COVID-19 cases:

MOBILE APP USERS: Click here for map